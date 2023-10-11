Afternoon update: ASX up 0.6% as Consumer Discretionary leads gains

The S&P/ASX 200 is trading 0.6 per cent higher at 7,082.70.The SPI futures are up 44 points.The best-performing sector is Consumer Discretionary, up 1.1 per cent. The worst-performing sector is Health Care, down 0.02 per cent.The best-performing large cap is Lynas Rare Earths, trading 3 per cent higher at $6.69. It is followed by shares in Pilbara Mineralsand NEXTDCThe worst-performing large cap is TPG Telecom, trading 1.23 per cent lower at $5.21. It is followed by shares in Bendigo and Adelaide Bankand Evolution MiningJapan's Nikkei has gained 0.54 per cent.Hong Kong's Hang Seng has gained 1.48 per cent.China's Shanghai Composite has gained 0.58 per cent.Gold is trading at US$1,874.80 an ounce.Light crude is trading $0.19 higher at US$86.16 a barrel.One Australian dollar is buying 64.23 US cents.