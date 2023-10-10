Small caps extend streak, beat S&P 500 for 5th Day

Small-cap stocks extended their winning streak for the fifth consecutive day on Tuesday, with the Russell 2000 index surging 1.14%, outpacing the S&P 500, which gained just 0.52%.The Russell 2000 has gained 2.8% since October 3, while the S&P 500 managed a 3.0% increase over the same period. Notably, the Russell 2000 remains 11.5% below its 52-week high from February 2, while the S&P 500 is 5.4% below its 52-week high from July 27.In the first two trading days of the week, small caps continued to shine, posting a 1.7% gain compared to the S&P 500's 1.2% rise.The ongoing strength in small-cap stocks is drawing attention from investors, with some attributing it to a favorable economic environment and lower global trade sensitivity. However, the market remains dynamic, and investors should stay vigilant amid this intriguing performance trend.Watch this space in the Australian market today.