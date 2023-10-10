Small caps extend streak, beat S&P 500 for 5th Day

Company News

by Peter Milios October 11, 2023 10:21 AM

Small-cap stocks extended their winning streak for the fifth consecutive day on Tuesday, with the Russell 2000 index surging 1.14%, outpacing the S&P 500, which gained just 0.52%.

The Russell 2000 has gained 2.8% since October 3, while the S&P 500 managed a 3.0% increase over the same period. Notably, the Russell 2000 remains 11.5% below its 52-week high from February 2, while the S&P 500 is 5.4% below its 52-week high from July 27.

In the first two trading days of the week, small caps continued to shine, posting a 1.7% gain compared to the S&P 500's 1.2% rise.

The ongoing strength in small-cap stocks is drawing attention from investors, with some attributing it to a favorable economic environment and lower global trade sensitivity. However, the market remains dynamic, and investors should stay vigilant amid this intriguing performance trend.

Watch this space in the Australian market today. 

Peter Milios

Peter Milios is a recent graduate from the University of Technology - majoring in Finance and Accounting. Peter is currently working under equity research analyst Di Brookman for Corporate Connect Research.

Are you a 708 sophisticated investor?

A sophisticated investor is defined under Section 708 of the Corporations Act (net assets of $2.5 million or annual incomes in excess of $250,000).

They are eligible to receive information regarding wholesale investment opportunities that are not available to regular or retail investors.

Please subscribe if you would like to be alerted to these types of opportunities.