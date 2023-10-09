Afternoon update: Energy stocks lift following rally in oil prices

The S&P/ASX 200 is trading 0.51 per cent higher at 6,989.40.Futures
The SPI futures are up 39 points.Best and worst performers
The best-performing sector is Energy, up 3.23 per cent. The worst-performing sector is Consumer Staples, down 0.63 per cent.
The best-performing large cap is Evolution Mining (ASX:EVN)
, trading 7.34 per cent higher at $3.585. It is followed by shares in Newcrest Mining (ASX:NCM)
and Northern Star Resources (ASX:NST)
.
The worst-performing large cap is EBOS Group (ASX:EBO)
, trading 2.21 per cent lower at $32.32. It is followed by shares in Pilbara Minerals (ASX:PLS)
and Qantas Airways (ASX:QAN)
.Asian markets
Japan's Nikkei has lost -0.26 per cent.
Hong Kong's Hang Seng has gained 1.58 per cent.
China's Shanghai Composite has lost 0.48 per cent.Commodities and the dollar
Gold is trading at US$1,865.00 an ounce.
Light crude is trading $3.58 higher at US$86.37 a barrel.
One Australian dollar is buying 63.68 US cents.