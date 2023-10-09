Afternoon update: Energy stocks lift following rally in oil prices

by Peter Milios October 09, 2023 02:40 PM


The S&P/ASX 200 is trading 0.51 per cent higher at 6,989.40.

Futures

The SPI futures are up 39 points.

Best and worst performers

The best-performing sector is Energy, up 3.23 per cent. The worst-performing sector is Consumer Staples, down 0.63 per cent.

The best-performing large cap is Evolution Mining (ASX:EVN), trading 7.34 per cent higher at $3.585. It is followed by shares in Newcrest Mining (ASX:NCM) and Northern Star Resources (ASX:NST).

The worst-performing large cap is EBOS Group (ASX:EBO), trading 2.21 per cent lower at $32.32. It is followed by shares in Pilbara Minerals (ASX:PLS) and Qantas Airways (ASX:QAN).

Asian markets

Japan's Nikkei has lost -0.26 per cent.
Hong Kong's Hang Seng has gained 1.58 per cent.
China's Shanghai Composite has lost 0.48 per cent.

Commodities and the dollar

Gold is trading at US$1,865.00 an ounce.
Light crude is trading $3.58 higher at US$86.37 a barrel.
One Australian dollar is buying 63.68 US cents.

