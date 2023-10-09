Stocks of the Hour: Radiopharm Theranostics, Talon Energy, Azure Minerals

Radiopharm Theranosticsannounced it has been granted Human Research Ethics Committee approval to commence its First-In-Human Phase I study in Australia for the Company’s therapy for patients with PDL1- positive non-small cell lung cancer. The trial is expected to start shortly. Shares are trading flat at 13 cents.Talon Energyannounced an update on the Walyering gas field production. The update states that ~52 TJs of gross commissioning gas was sold prior to commencement of firm gas sales which has been invoiced. Shares are trading 3.57 per cent lower at 20.25 cents.Azure Mineralsannounced that very positive results have been received from the maiden metallurgical testwork program underway at the Company’s Andover Lithium Project located in the West Pilbara region of Western Australia. Commenting on these results, Managing Director, Mr Tony Rovira said, “the metallurgical testwork completed to date indicates that processing of ore from the Project will be undertaken via industry-standard whole-of-ore flotation to produce a spodumene concentrate.” Shares are trading 5.83 per cent lower at $2.26.