Stocks of the Hour: Haranga Resources, Green Technology Metals, Talga Group

Haranga Resourceshave announced they have identified new uranium anomalies at the Company’s Sanela Prospect ahead of drill planning. Haranga Managing Director Peter Batten commented “These results from Sanela are timely as they come close on the heels of our first Mineral Resource Estimate at the Saraya Prospect within our Saraya Project” Shares are trading 11.43 per cent higher at 19.5 cents.Green Technology Metalsa Canadian focused multi-asset lithium business has provided an exploration update across the eastern hub at its 100%owned projects in Ontario Canada. Highlights include;- Confirmation of additional LCT pegmatite outcrops across the now 100% owned Junior Lithium Project- A Renewed Exploration Agreement executed with Whitesand First Nation solidifying support for exploration activities across there Seymour, Falcon,- And Junior projects and Significant lithia grade up to 3.23% Li2O returned from rock chip samples with visible Spodumene mineralisation.Shares are trading flat at 40.5 cents.Talga Grouphas announced they have successfully intercepted wide zones of graphite in the first drilling of a 6km long zone of strong electromagnetic conductors up to 300 metres wide at its Swedish Vittangi Project. Shares are trading 1.71 per cent higher at $1.19.