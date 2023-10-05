Stocks of the Hour: Vintage Energy, Rumble Resources, QX Resources, Dimerix, BluGlass

Vintage Energyannounces an additional two-year gas sale under the master gas supply agreement for the Odin gas field. The joint venture parties have agreed and signed terms with Pelican Point Power for the supply of gas from 1 January 2025 to 31 December 2026. Shares are trading flat at 2.7 cents.Rumble Resourceshas announced that high grade zinc and lead has been intersected at the Earaheedy Project. The width and tenor of mineralisation intercepted indicates that potential feeder faults exist at the Project and confirms the prospectivity of the 9km x 3km area to host high grade Zn-Pb sulphide mineralisation. Shares are trading 4.76 per cent higher at 11 cents.QX Resourceshas signed a formal documentation to acquire a 75% Interest in the 100km2 Liberty Lithium Brine Project in the USA. In response, QXR Managing Director, Stephen Promnitz, said: “The Liberty Lithium Project is potentially a new large-scale lithium brine project - in the right location, with good infrastructure and a pathway to development.” Shares are on a trading halt and last traded at 2.3 cents.Dimerixand ADVANZ PHARMA have entered into an exclusive licence agreement for the UK, Switzerland, Canada, Australia, and New Zealand for the commercialisation of Dimerix’ Phase 3 drug candidate DMX-200 for the treatment of FSGS, which is a rare type of kidney disease. Dimerix will receive up to ~AU$230* million in upfront and milestone payments, plus royalties. Shares are trading 88.52 per cent higher at 11.5 cents.BluGlass Limitedhas been named a member of the Commercial Leap Ahead for Wide-bandgap Semiconductors (CLAWS) Hub, one of eight Microelectronics Commons regional innovation hubs announced by the US Department of Defense. This is a part of the US$238M funding initiative in FY23 to establish these hubs, aimed at boosting America's capabilities in cutting-edge microelectronics development and production. Shares are trading 13.51 per cent higher at 4.2 cents.