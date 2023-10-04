Afternoon update: ASX down 0.75%, Cattle prices fall, RBNZ leaves rates unchanged

The S&P/ASX 200 is trading 0.75 per cent lower at 6,891.30.The SPI futures are down 41 points.The best-performing sector is Utilities, up 0.57 per cent. The worst-performing sector is Communication Services, down 1.28 per cent.The best-performing large cap is Northern Star Resources, trading 1.39 per cent higher at $10.18. It is followed by shares in Fisher & Paykel Healthcare Corporationand EBOS GroupThe worst-performing large cap is Seven Group Holdings, trading 3.23 per cent lower at $29.07. It is followed by shares in Yancoal Australiaand Mercury NZJapan's Nikkei has lost 1.93 per cent.Hong Kong's Hang Seng has lost 0.68 per cent.China's Shanghai Composite has lost 1.87 per cent.Gold is trading at US$1,836.60 an ounce.Light crude is trading $0.04 lower at US$89.19 a barrel.One Australian dollar is buying 63.02 US cents.