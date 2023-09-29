Mineral Resources boosts US bond offering to $1.1 billion

Company News

by Glenn Dyer September 29, 2023 08:54 AM

In a show of confidence from investors, Mineral Resources (ASX:MIN) has increased its US bond offering to $1.1 billion from the original $850 million and successfully sold the entire offering. The senior unsecured bonds, with an attractive yield of 9.25% and a maturity date of 2028, will be settled next Tuesday in New York.

MinRes intends to utilise the proceeds from the bond issuance for general corporate purposes, including capital expenditures. This move will raise MinRes's total US dollar debt maturing from 2027 to 2030 to approximately $3.15 billion.

The expansion of the US dollar offering has resulted in an increase in the Australian dollar size of the offering, now standing at around $1.7 billion, up from just over $1.3 billion initially.

As of June 30, MinRes held cash reserves of $1.4 billion, marking a 43% decrease over the year. However, after the settlement next Tuesday, the company will have more than $3 billion in cash, pushing gross debt to nearly $4.9 billion and leaving net debt at approximately $2.8 billion.

During the fiscal year ending June 30, the company invested $1.761 billion in capital expenditures. This figure is forecasted to surge in the current financial year to $2.75 billion, with more than $2.2 billion allocated to the Onslow iron ore project.

Glenn Dyer

Glenn Dyer has been a finance journalist and TV producer for more than 40 years. He has worked at Maxwell Newton Publications, Queensland Newspapers, AAP, The Australian Financial Review, The Nine Network and Crikey.

Are you a 708 sophisticated investor?

A sophisticated investor is defined under Section 708 of the Corporations Act (net assets of $2.5 million or annual incomes in excess of $250,000).

They are eligible to receive information regarding wholesale investment opportunities that are not available to regular or retail investors.

Please subscribe if you would like to be alerted to these types of opportunities.