Afternoon update: ASX down 0.62%, Health Care leads sectors

The S&P/ASX 200 is trading 0.62 per cent lower at 7,032.70.The SPI futures are down 45 points.The best-performing sector is Health Care, up 0.71 per cent. The worst-performing sector is Information Technology, down 1.75 per cent.The best-performing large cap is Pro Medicus (ASX:PME) , trading 11.7 per cent higher at $79.52. It is followed by shares in Incitec Pivot (ASX:IPL) and ResMed (ASX:RMD) The worst-performing large cap is Evolution Mining (ASX:EVN) , trading 2.83 per cent lower at $3.43. It is followed by shares in Liontown Resources (ASX:LTR) and Mineral Resources (ASX:MIN) Japan's Nikkei has lost 0.91 per cent.Hong Kong's Hang Seng has lost 0.79 per cent.China's Shanghai Composite has gained 0.45 per cent.Gold is trading at US$1,932.00 an ounce.Light crude is trading $0.34 lower at US$89.34 a barrel.One Australian dollar is buying 64.17 US cents.