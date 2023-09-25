New World Metals Conference: Altech Batteries

Vertical Events is the premier mining, resources and technology conference organising company in Australia. Since establishment in 1998, Vertical Events has organised and implemented some of the largest and most renowned conferences in the country. Wally Graham of Resources Roadhouse at the New World Metals Conference, speaking with Iggy Tan, Managing Director of Altech BatteriesAltech Batteries Ltd is commercialising a 100 MWh solid state sodium chloride battery production facility, and is also at the cutting edge of developing battery materials for a Lithium-ion battery future by successfully incorporating silicon in graphite anodes to produce higher energy density batteries.