New World Metals Conference: Galan Lithium

Interviews

by Paul Sanger September 25, 2023 04:00 PM


Vertical Events is the premier mining, resources and technology conference organising company in Australia. Since establishment in 1998, Vertical Events has organised and implemented some of the largest and most renowned conferences in the country. Wally Graham of Resources Roadhouse at the New World Metals Conference, speaking with Juan Pablo Vargas de la Vega, Managing Director of Galan Lithium (ASX:GLN).

Galan Lithium Limited is an ASX-listed lithium exploration and development company. Galan’s flagship assets comprise two 100% owned, world-class lithium brine projects, Hombre Muerto West (HMW) and Candelas, located on the Hombre Muerto salar in Argentina, within South America’s ‘lithium triangle’. HMW is proven to host lithium brine deposition of the highest grade and lowest impurity levels within Argentina.

