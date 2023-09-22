Stocks of the Hour: Next Science, Netlinkz, Diverger

Company News

by Abbey Phillipps September 22, 2023 11:45 AM


Next Science (ASX:NXS) announced the successful completion of the Next Science Share Purchase Plan Offer (SPP) and US Offer which opened on 1 September 2023 and closed on 18 September 2023. In response, Managing Director, I.V. Hall said, “the A$21.5m in total funds raised under the Placement, SPP and US Offer derisks Next Science’s balance sheet and ensures that we are well placed to fund the promotion of XPERIENCE™ research.” Shares are trading 3.06 per cent lower at 47.5 cents.

Netlinkz (ASX:NET) announced a capital raising the Company is undertaking to fund its initiatives over the next 24 months. This includes engagement with SpaceX as a global distributor/reseller of the “enterprise” Starlink satellite transponder and related sales and partnership arrangements with HGC Global of Hong Kong. Shares are trading flat at 0.6 cents.

Diverger Limited (ASX:DVR) has entered into a binding Scheme Implementation Agreement with Count (ASX:CUP), under which Count will acquire 100% of the fully diluted share capital in Diverger by way of a Scheme of Arrangement. The Scheme is unanimously recommended by the Diverger Board of Directors and is supported by Diverger’s largest shareholder, HUB24. Shares are trading 13.97 per cent higher at $1.02.
 

