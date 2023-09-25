New World Metals Conference: Nexus Minerals

Vertical Events is the premier mining, resources and technology conference organising company in Australia. Since establishment in 1998, Vertical Events has organised and implemented some of the largest and most renowned conferences in the country. Wally Graham of Resources Roadhouse is back at the New World Metals Conference, speaking with Andy Tudor, Managing Director of Nexus MineralsNexus Minerals is a well-funded resource company with a portfolio of gold projects in Western Australia, porphyry copper-gold in Bethanga Victoria and LCT Pegmatites in Vic/NSW.Nexus is actively exploring for gold deposits on its highly prospective tenement package in the eastern goldfields of Western Australia.