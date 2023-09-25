New World Metals Conference: Winsome Resources

Interviews

by Paul Sanger September 25, 2023 04:00 PM


Vertical Events is the premier mining, resources and technology conference organising company in Australia. Since establishment in 1998, Vertical Events has organised and implemented some of the largest and most renowned conferences in the country. Wally Graham of Resources Roadhouse at the New World Metals Conference, speaking with Chris Evans, Managing Director of Winsome Resources (ASX:WR1)

Winsome is well positioned to leverage the growing appetite for this critical battery metal – an integral component of batteries for electric vehicles – which is leading the surge in demand for lithium. A proud Australian company, Winsome is focused on the exploration and development of high quality spodumene concentrate, suitable for conversion across many different battery applications.

