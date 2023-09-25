New World Metals Conference: Dreadnought Resources

Interviews

by Paul Sanger September 25, 2023 04:00 PM


Vertical Events is the premier mining, resources and technology conference organising company in Australia. Since establishment in 1998, Vertical Events has organised and implemented some of the largest and most renowned conferences in the country. Wally Graham of Resources Roadhouse at the New World Metals Conference, speaking with Dean Tuck, Managing Director of Dreadnought Resources (ASX:DRE)

Dreadnought Resources is a highly active West Australian mineral explorer focused on finding the metals needed now and in the future. As a small and dedicated team with more than 50 years experience, Dreadnought pride themselves in how they operate, including establishing relationships with companies and communities.

