New World Metals Conference: International Graphite

Vertical Events is the premier mining, resources and technology conference organising company in Australia. Since establishment in 1998, Vertical Events has organised and implemented some of the largest and most renowned conferences in the country. Wally Graham of Resources Roadhouse at the New World Metals Conference, speaking with Andrew Worland, Managing Director of International GraphiteInternational Graphite is building Australia’s capability in critical battery minerals and establishing a new ethical supply of battery anode graphite to support the global revolution in clean energy. The company’s strategy – to produce a fully purified and coated battery anode material using our own mined resources – is designed to ensure we capture the full value of our graphite resource.