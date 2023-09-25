New World Metals Conference: Firetail Resources

Vertical Events is the premier mining, resources and technology conference organising company in Australia. Since establishment in 1998, Vertical Events has organised and implemented some of the largest and most renowned conferences in the country. Wally Graham of Resources Roadhouse at the New World Metals Conference, speaking with Brett Grosvenor, Executive Chair at Firetail ResourcesFiretail Resources is a diversified, battery and base metals focused exploration company building a strong pipeline of Tier-1 Battery Metal Projects in Australia and Base Metals Projects in Peru.