Afternoon update: S&P/ASX 200 down 1.37% as Financials lag, South32 leads large caps

The S&P/ASX 200 is trading 1.37 per cent lower at 7,064.90.Futures
The SPI futures are down 103 points.Best and worst performers
The best-performing sector is REITs, down 0.35 per cent. The worst-performing sector is Financials, down 1.95 per cent.
The best-performing large cap is South32 (ASX:S32)
, trading 1.65 per cent higher at $3.385. It is followed by shares in Atlas Arteria (ASX:ALX)
and Computershare (ASX:CPU)
.
The worst-performing large cap is Allkem (ASX:AKE)
, trading 5.08 per cent lower at $11.58. It is followed by shares in IGO (ASX:IGO)
and Pilbara Minerals (ASX:PLS)
.Asian markets
Japan's Nikkei has lost -1.20 per cent.
Hong Kong's Hang Seng has lost -1.31 per cent.
China's Shanghai Composite has lost -0.59 per cent.Commodities and the dollar
Gold is trading at US$1,948.10 an ounce.
Light crude is trading $-0.01 lower at US$90.28 a barrel.
One Australian dollar is buying 64.08 US cents.