Stocks of the Hour: Immutep, Vulcan Energy Resources, Australian Gold and Copper

Immutep (ASX:IMM; NASDAQ:IMMP) announces the regulatory authorisation of “efti”, which is the Company’s proprietary soluble LAG-3 protein, for the use in clinical trials across multiple European countries. In response, Marc Voigt, CEO of Immutep, said, “Commercial scale manufacturing of efti for use in clinical trials is a significant achievement and brings us closer to realising efti’s potential to help cancer patients worldwide.” Shares are trading 0.86 per cent higher at 29.25 cents.Vulcan Energy Resources (ASX:VUL, FSE:VUL) has been granted a new geothermal and lithium brine exploration licence into Frankfurt. The region of Frankfurt that the licence has been granted, includes a number of large industrial areas including Frankfurt Airport, which is a heavy energy consumers that requires large quantities of renewable energy and heating solutions. Shares are trading 0.98 per cent lower at $3.02.Australian Gold and Copperhas received a transformational $10.1 million strategic capital investment by Delin Mining Group Cooperation. Commenting on the Strategic Investment, AGC Chairman, Mr David Richardson said, ”the significant premium to market price is clear evidence of the attractiveness of the drill ready targets in our South Cobar Project.” Shares are trading 38.6 per cent higher at 7.9 cents.