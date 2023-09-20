Investment insights webinar with Michael Gable, Fairmont Equities

by Michael Gable September 21, 2023 09:30 AM


Fairmont Equities Managing Director Michael Gable shares his opinion on share markets, looks at what stocks he has been buying or selling and the outlook from here and opportunities.

Michael Gable

Fairmount Equities
Michael is the Managing Director and founder of Fairmont Equities.

He has over 15 years experience in Financial Services, having worked for large firms such as Macquarie Bank, as well as small advisory firms. Michael believes that investors can do better by combining both technical and fundamental analysis. After realising that there was a gap in the industry for this type of advice, Michael founded Fairmont Equities in 2013. His specialty is in technical analysis. He uses these skills to help clients pick the right entry and exit points. Apart from analysis, Michael’s passion lies with forming lasting relationships with his clients and providing each one with a personalised service.

Michael is well known in the finance industry through his regular media work on TV, newspapers, and online.

Are you a 708 sophisticated investor?

A sophisticated investor is defined under Section 708 of the Corporations Act (net assets of $2.5 million or annual incomes in excess of $250,000).

They are eligible to receive information regarding wholesale investment opportunities that are not available to regular or retail investors.

