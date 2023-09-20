KMD Brands achieves record revenue

Company News

by Glenn Dyer September 20, 2023 11:11 AM


KMD Brands (ASX:KMD), formerly known as Kathmandu, celebrated a milestone as it exceeded NZ$1 billion in annual revenue for the first time ever. The global chain enjoyed a mostly trouble-free year of trading in its major markets, following a challenging year marred by Covid-19 lockdowns and travel restrictions.

The previous fiscal year had seen KMD's performance adversely affected, particularly in Australasia, due to the impact of Covid-19 and unfavorable weather conditions on the East Coast of the Australian market. Consequently, the improvements in trading for 2022-23 appeared even more remarkable in comparison.

Despite these notable improvements, shareholders did not witness a change in the final and full-year dividend payout, which remained consistent with the previous year at 3 NZ cents and 6 NZ cents per share.

The company's sales performance in 2021-22 had already set records with revenue and earnings reaching new highs, a trend that continued into 2022-23.

KMD reported robust sales growth across all its key markets in the year leading up to July, with its Rip Curl and Oboz brands achieving record-breaking sales figures.

Despite facing increasingly reluctant consumers in the fourth quarter, KMD's sales for the year to July surged by 12.6%. Nevertheless, the company expressed confidence in its strong performance positioning it well for 2023-24.

Kathmandu sales showed strong growth in the first three quarters but faced challenges in the fourth quarter due to rising cost-of-living pressures and an unusually warm winter in Australia. KMD noted that the warm weather compared to the previous year's best-ever winter trade season impacted sales.

The company reported an underlying EBITDA of $NZ105.9 million, marking a 15.1% increase from the Covid-depressed 2021-22 year, despite softening consumer sentiment in the fourth quarter.

KMD's statutory net after-tax profit stood at $NZ36.6 million, while the underlying figure increased by 8.6% to $NZ43.3 million.

In terms of its brands, KMD highlighted Rip Curl's exceptional performance, achieving record sales of $NZ581.5 million, up by 8.3%. The company attributed this success to strong direct-to-consumer results, especially in Australasia after lockdowns, and the return of international travel to destinations like Hawaii and Thailand.

Kathmandu's total sales also increased by 10.6% to $NZ422.2 million in FY23, with significant growth in the first three quarters as customers returned to shopping in stores. However, cost-of-living pressures and the warm winter affected sales in the fourth quarter. Australia saw a 7.0% sales growth, while New Zealand experienced a 13.1% increase.

Oboz's sales made a remarkable recovery, surging by 61.8% to nearly $NZ100 million. KMD attributed this growth to the wholesale channel's strong rebound following significant supply constraints in the previous year.

The company concluded the fiscal year in a financially robust position, with net debt at $NZ55.7 million and funding headroom of over $NZ100 million.

Glenn Dyer

Glenn Dyer has been a finance journalist and TV producer for more than 40 years. He has worked at Maxwell Newton Publications, Queensland Newspapers, AAP, The Australian Financial Review, The Nine Network and Crikey.

Are you a 708 sophisticated investor?

A sophisticated investor is defined under Section 708 of the Corporations Act (net assets of $2.5 million or annual incomes in excess of $250,000).

They are eligible to receive information regarding wholesale investment opportunities that are not available to regular or retail investors.

Please subscribe if you would like to be alerted to these types of opportunities.