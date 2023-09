Neil Young - Managing Director and CEO - Elixir Energy Limitedis an ASX listed gas exploration and development company. It is currently primarily focused on an exploration and appraisal program targeting natural gas in the form of coal-bed methane (CBM – known as coal seam gas – CSG -in Australia) in the South Gobi, Mongolia and Queensland, Australia. Elixir Energy has been developing the Gobi H2 green hydrogen project and solar project in Mongolia.