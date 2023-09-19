Afternoon update: S&P/ASX 200 dips 0.35% as Energy shines, Pilbara Minerals struggles

The S&P/ASX 200 is trading 0.35 per cent lower at 7,205.40.Futures
The SPI futures are down 27 points.Best and worst performers
The best-performing sector is Energy, up 0.60 per cent. The worst-performing sector is REITs, down 0.7 per cent.
The best-performing large cap is New Hope Corporation (ASX:NHC)
, trading 3.65 per cent higher at $6.39. It is followed by shares in BlueScope Steel (ASX:BSL)
and Yancoal Australia (ASX:YAL)
.
The worst-performing large cap is Pilbara Minerals (ASX:PLS)
, trading 3.33 per cent lower at $4.205. It is followed by shares in Meridian Energy (ASX:MEZ)
and James Hardie Industries plc (ASX:JHX)
.Asian markets
Japan's Nikkei has lost -1.41 per cent.
Hong Kong's Hang Seng has gained 0.02 per cent.
China's Shanghai Composite has gained 0.02 per cent.Commodities and the dollar
Gold is trading at US$1,953.60 an ounce.
Light crude is trading $1.02 higher at US$92.50 a barrel.
One Australian dollar is buying 64.37 US cents.