Afternoon update: ASX down 0.58% with Tech getting slammed

Market Reports

by Peter Milios September 18, 2023 04:08 PM


The S&P/ASX 200 is trading 0.58 per cent lower at 7,237.00.

Futures

The SPI futures are down 50 points.

Best and worst performers

All sectors are in the red. The sector with the fewest losses is Utilities, down 0.17 per cent. The worst-performing sector is Information Technology, down 2.46 per cent.


The best-performing large cap is Meridian Energy (ASX:MEZ), trading 2.07 per cent higher at $4.92. It is followed by shares in Mercury NZ (ASX:MCY) and ASX (ASX:ASX).


The worst-performing large cap is Washington H. Soul Pattinson and Company (ASX:SOL), trading 5.42 per cent lower at $33.88. It is followed by shares in Xero (ASX:XRO) and BlueScope Steel (ASX:BSL).

Asian markets

Japan's Nikkei has gained 1.10 per cent.
Hong Kong's Hang Seng has lost -1.00 per cent.
China's Shanghai Composite has gained -0.03 per cent.

Commodities and the dollar

Gold is trading at US$1,950.30 an ounce.
Light crude is trading $0.56 higher at US$91.33 a barrel.
One Australian dollar is buying 64.45 US cents.

Peter Milios

Peter Milios is a recent graduate from the University of Technology - majoring in Finance and Accounting. Peter is currently working under equity research analyst Di Brookman for Corporate Connect Research.

Are you a 708 sophisticated investor?

A sophisticated investor is defined under Section 708 of the Corporations Act (net assets of $2.5 million or annual incomes in excess of $250,000).

They are eligible to receive information regarding wholesale investment opportunities that are not available to regular or retail investors.

Please subscribe if you would like to be alerted to these types of opportunities.