Afternoon update: ASX down 0.58% with Tech getting slammed

The S&P/ASX 200 is trading 0.58 per cent lower at 7,237.00.The SPI futures are down 50 points.All sectors are in the red. The sector with the fewest losses is Utilities, down 0.17 per cent. The worst-performing sector is Information Technology, down 2.46 per cent.The best-performing large cap is Meridian Energy, trading 2.07 per cent higher at $4.92. It is followed by shares in Mercury NZand ASXThe worst-performing large cap is Washington H. Soul Pattinson and Company, trading 5.42 per cent lower at $33.88. It is followed by shares in Xeroand BlueScope SteelJapan's Nikkei has gained 1.10 per cent.Hong Kong's Hang Seng has lost -1.00 per cent.China's Shanghai Composite has gained -0.03 per cent.Gold is trading at US$1,950.30 an ounce.Light crude is trading $0.56 higher at US$91.33 a barrel.One Australian dollar is buying 64.45 US cents.