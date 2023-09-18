Stocks of the Hour: Sunstone Metals, Wildcat Resources, Bubalus Resources

Company News

by Abbey Phillipps September 18, 2023 11:45 AM

Sunstone Metals (ASX:STM) announced that further high-grade gold-silver assays from their Limon project have been identified. These results continue to show the presence of structurally controlled high-grade gold-silver mineralisation extending from surface to a greater than 300m depth. In response, Managing Director Malcolm Norris, “the higher-grade central shoot is being defined with increasing confidence and is open in all directions along significant structures.” Shares are trading flat at 1.9 cents

Wildcat Resources (ASX:WC8) announced that the Company’s maiden drilling at Tabba Tabba, in WA, has confirmed high-grade lithium mineralisation from surface in northern and central pegmatite clusters. In response, Managing Director Samuel Ekins said: “over 95% of all holes to date have intersected pegmatites and we eagerly await further rounds of assays.” Shares are trading 75 per cent higher at 42 cents

Bubalus Resources (ASX:BUS) has acquired tenements prospective for lithium mineralisation in the Gascoyne Region of Western Australia. The surface sampling programme will commence in late September to define targets for drill testing. Shares are trading 58.62 per cent higher at 23 cents.
 

