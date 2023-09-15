Stocks of the Hour: NOVONIX, OzAurum Resources, Future Battery Minerals

NOVONIXhas demonstrated successful production with the Company’s Generation 3 Furnaces meeting design targets, including throughput, cost, and sustainability targets. The Company has also doubled production capacity target to up to 20,000 tonnes per annum for Tennessee facility. In response, Dr. Chris Burns, CEO of NOVONIX, commented, “The results of our ongoing production campaigns clearly demonstrate NOVONIX’s path to profitable production through our first-in-the-world graphitization furnace technology.” Shares are trading 13.87 per cent higher at 78 cents.OzAurum Resourceshas entered into a binding term sheet to acquire the “Linopolis Jaime” hard rock Lithium project in Brazil. In response, CEO and Managing Director, Andrew Pumphrey, commented: “the advanced Jaime Linopolis lithium Project with a +7m wide spodumene zone offers an immediate drill target and potential for a new lithium discovery.” Shares are trading 212.5 per cent higher at 10 cents.Future Battery Mineralshas raised $7.6 million under a placement, to accelerate the exploration at the Kangaroo Hills and Nevada Lithium projects. In response, FBM Executive Chairman Mike Edwards commented: “We are extremely pleased with the strong support received from both new and existing professional, sophisticated and institutional investors, and we welcome Hancock Prospecting to our register.” Shares are trading 13.04 per cent higher at 13 cents.