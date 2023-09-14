Stocks of the Hour: Argent Minerals, Flynn Gold, American Rare Earths

Argent Minerals Limitedannounced the completion of the second helicopter-borne rock chip reconnaissance survey over the Copperhead Project within the Gascoyne Region of Western Australia. Argent Minerals, Managing Director commented: “We are delighted to have independent confirmation of several styles of mineralisation which might be hosted within our Copperhead Project.” Shares are trading 4.76 per cent higher at 1.1 cents.Flynn Gold Limited (ASX: FG1) has provided an update on its diamond drilling program being carried out at the Company’s 100% owned Golden Ridge Project located in NE Tasmania. Managing Director and CEO, Neil Marston commented, “We are thrilled that drilling at the Trafalgar Prospect at Golden Ridge in north-east Tasmania has delivered another high-grade gold intersection. The latest results include 4 metres at 23.7grams per tonne gold from just 23 metres downhole.“ Shares are trading 16.9 per cent higher at 8.3 cents.American Rare Earthshas announced high grade field assay results at the exciting new Beaver Creek rare earth project in Wyoming. Donald Swartz, CEO commented “The deposit is open at depth and historic reports indicate that the rare earth mineralisation-outcrop may extend over 457 metres.” Shares are trading 8.33 per cent higher at 13 cents.