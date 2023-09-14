Myer reports mixed financial year results

Company News

by Glenn Dyer September 14, 2023 11:07 AM

Myer (ASX:MYR) met its early August guidance for its July 2022-23 financial year with solid earnings growth but experienced a weak start to 2023-24. Shareholders, however, will receive a final dividend of one cent per share, a significant decline from the 2.5 cents per share paid as the final dividend for 2021-22. Nevertheless, the full-year payout of 9 cents per share marked a more than twofold increase from the 4 cents per share paid in 2021-22, representing the highest payout since 2014.

Total sales increased by 12.5% to just over $3.3 billion, as guided in August. However, second-half sales grew by just 0.4% as consumers reduced spending and shifted their focus to essentials, although this was an improvement from the high 16% rise in the second half of the previous year.

Despite this, Myer reported that sales for July and August were down 1.9% compared to the previous year when sales rose sharply as COVID-19 lockdowns were being lifted, resulting in the strongest start to a new trading year since 2006. This slowdown, combined with a decrease in sales growth during the first weeks of 2023-24, led to a decline in Myer's share price from 71 cents to 61 cents after the August 8 update. On Thursday, the shares saw a modest 1.1% increase to 64 cents in early trading.

As outlined in the early August update, profit margins decreased due to the second-half slowdown, and group online sales fell by 4.5% to account for 20.5% of total sales, amounting to $690.5 million. Operating gross profit, on the other hand, grew by 6.9% to $1.224.6 billion, but the margin decreased by 189 basis points (bps) to 36.4%, primarily due to the adverse impact of higher shrinkage and foreign exchange movements. (Note: 'Shrinkage' refers to theft, including shoplifting and internal theft.)

Myer's net profit after tax of $71.1 million was the highest since the financial year 2015. Commenting on the results, Myer's CEO, John King, stated:

"In line with our trading update issued on 8 August 2023, we are pleased with the strength and quality of our full-year result. Despite a softer trading outcome in Q4 due to current economic conditions, we not only delivered our best full-year sales result since 2005 but also maintained profitability and a strong balance sheet. This provides a solid foundation to pursue our future plans and growth opportunities under our successful Customer First Plan. This year, we distributed $86 million in dividends to our shareholders, demonstrating confidence in the Plan and the Myer business."

Solomon Lew, a Melbourne retailer, will receive a 26% stake in the company.

Glenn Dyer

Glenn Dyer has been a finance journalist and TV producer for more than 40 years. He has worked at Maxwell Newton Publications, Queensland Newspapers, AAP, The Australian Financial Review, The Nine Network and Crikey.

Are you a 708 sophisticated investor?

A sophisticated investor is defined under Section 708 of the Corporations Act (net assets of $2.5 million or annual incomes in excess of $250,000).

They are eligible to receive information regarding wholesale investment opportunities that are not available to regular or retail investors.

Please subscribe if you would like to be alerted to these types of opportunities.