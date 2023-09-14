US consumer prices jump in August

Company News

by Glenn Dyer September 14, 2023 10:45 AM

Yes, US consumer price inflation rose in August, thanks to higher petrol prices, and the production cut extensions of Saudi Arabia and Russia. So, the 0.7% rise was merely a temporary fluctuation. This increase pushed the annual rate to 3.7%, which was slightly higher than the forecasted 3.6% and up from 3% in June.

According to the US Bureau of Labor Statistics, the energy index surged by 5.6% in August, with all major energy component indexes increasing. The food index also rose by 0.2% in August, mirroring July's increase. Specifically, the index for food at home increased by 0.2%, while the index for food away from home rose by 0.3% in August.

Oil prices have been steadily rising since mid-year and are expected to continue, potentially leading to another high reading for September. Coupled with base effects from the previous year, this surge in petrol prices accounted for just over half of the rise in August.

Notably, core inflation has slowed for the 5th consecutive month, reaching 4.3%, down from over 6% a year ago. This was in line with market expectations, leading to a relaxed market reaction. While some nervous analysts expressed concern over the monthly rise in core CPI of 0.3%, it was the smallest monthly increase in nearly two years. Consequently, this increase is unlikely to trigger a rate hike from the Federal Reserve at its upcoming meeting next week.

Glenn Dyer

Glenn Dyer has been a finance journalist and TV producer for more than 40 years. He has worked at Maxwell Newton Publications, Queensland Newspapers, AAP, The Australian Financial Review, The Nine Network and Crikey.

Are you a 708 sophisticated investor?

A sophisticated investor is defined under Section 708 of the Corporations Act (net assets of $2.5 million or annual incomes in excess of $250,000).

They are eligible to receive information regarding wholesale investment opportunities that are not available to regular or retail investors.

Please subscribe if you would like to be alerted to these types of opportunities.