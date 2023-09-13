Dow falls as core inflation data is higher than expected

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell Wednesday as traders absorbed a hotter-than-expected August core inflation print.The Dow lost 70.46 points, or 0.20 per cent, to 34,575.53 for its second straight decline. Meanwhile, the S&P 500 was up 0.12 per cent to 4,467.44. The Nasdaq Composite added 0.29 per cent to end at 13,813.59.3M was the biggest laggard in the 30-stock Dow, dropping more than 5.7 per cent. Caterpillar shares were lower by 2 per cent. Meanwhile, Apple shares declined more than 1 per cent, falling for a second day.On the other hand, tech gains helped to lift the S&P 500 and Nasdaq. Tesla shares gained 1.4 per cent after billionaire investor Ron Baron stood by his bullish thesis on the electric vehicle maker. Amazon shares hit their highest level since August 2022; they advanced more than 2.5 per cent.August’s core inflation print in the consumer price index increased 0.3 per cent and 4.3 per cent respectively, against estimates for 0.2 per cent and 4.3 per cent. Federal Reserve officials focus more on the core number as it provides a better indication of where inflation is heading over the long term.Meanwhile, the headline numbers rose 0.6 per cent last month, and was up 3.7 per cent from a year ago. Economists surveyed by Dow Jones were looking for respective increases of 0.6 per cent and 3.6 per cent.Wall Street has mostly priced in a pause in rate hikes at the Fed’s meeting next week. Fed funds futures pricing data as of Wednesday afternoon indicate a 97 per cent probability of rates remaining the same, according to the CME FedWatch Tool.In commodity-related news, a US Federal Committee is proposing mineral royalties on hardrock mining to fund agencies granting new mining permits. This is part of efforts to secure critical minerals for the domestic electric vehicle industry. They also suggest leasing federal lands for mining and increasing fees to encourage timely claim development.Overall, US sectors were mixed overnight. Utilities was the best performer, whilst Real Estate was the worst.The SPI futures are pointing to a 0.1 per cent fallOne Australian dollar at 7:25 AM was buying 64.24 US cents.Gold lost 0.13 per cent. Silver fell 0.94 per cent. Copper added 0.03 per cent. Oil lost 0.36 per cent.European markets closed lower. London’s FTSE fell 0.02 per cent, Frankfurt lost 0.39 per cent, and Paris closed 0.42 per cent lower.Turning to Asian markets, Tokyo’s Nikkei fell 0.21 per cent, Hong Kong’s Hang Seng fell 0.09 per cent while China’s Shanghai Composite closed 0.45 per cent lower.The Australian sharemarket closed 0.73 per cent lower at 7,154.Au Clinical Labsis paying 7 cents fully frankedAdrad Hldingsis paying 1.63 cents fully frankedAustal Limitedis paying 3 cents unfrankedBlackwall Limitedis paying 2.5 cents fully frankedCentrepoint Allianceis paying 2 cents fully frankedCash Convertersis paying 1 cents fully frankedCTI Logisticsis paying 5 cents fully frankedCleanaway Waste Ltdis paying 2.45 cents unfrankedDDH Drillis paying 1.96 cents fully frankedData#3 Limitedis paying 11.9 cents fully frankedEquity Hlis paying 50 cents fully frankedFletcher Buildingis paying 14.7032 cents unfrankedInghams Groupis paying 10 cents fully frankedKelsian Group Ltdis paying 9.5 cents fully frankedMotorcycle Hldgis paying 12 cents fully frankedNzme Limitedis paying 2.7629 cents unfrankedPlato Inc Max Ltdis paying 0.55 cents fully frankedPWR Holdings Limitedis paying 8.9 cents fully frankedRamelius Resourcesis paying 2 cents fully frankedSouth32 Limitedis paying 4.9682 cents fully frankedSpark New Zealandis paying 12.5046 cents unfrankedSeven Group Holdingsis paying 23 cents fully frankedTourismholdingsis paying 13.8058 cents 21.25 per cent frankedWCM Global Growthis paying 1.66 cents fully frankedGUD Holdings LtdObjective Corp LtdMcGrath LtdRegal Partners LtdThe views, opinions or recommendations of the commentators in this presentation are solely those of the author and do not in any way reflect the views, opinions, recommendations, of Sequoia Financial Group Limited ABN 90 091 744 884 and its related bodies corporate (“SEQ”). SEQ makes no representation or warranty with respect to the accuracy, completeness or currency of the content. Any prices published are accurate subject to the time of filming and shouldn’t be relied upon to make a financial decision. Commentators may hold positions in stocks mentioned and companies may pay FNN to produce the content at times. The content is for educational purposes only and does not constitute financial advice. Independent advice should be obtained from an Australian Financial Services Licensee before making investment decisions. To the extent permitted by law, SEQ excludes all liability for any loss or damage arising in any way including by way of negligence.