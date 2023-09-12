Nasdaq as Apple unveils iPhone 15, crude oil hits highest level since Nov 22

If you would like to watch a video of the outlook report, click here
The Nasdaq Composite fell Tuesday after Oracle shares plunged on disappointing results, whilst Apple unveiled the new iPhone model.
The Nasdaq slid 1.04 per cent to 13,773.61 in its first losing day in three. The S&P 500 dropped 0.57 per cent to 4,461.90. Meanwhile, the Dow Jones Industrial Average declined 17.73 points, or 0.05 per cent, to 34,645.99.
Oracle shares posted their worst day since 2002. The software stock was the worst performer in the S&P 500, sliding 13.5 per cent after sales last quarter fell short of estimates and the company’s revenue forecast also disappointed. Oracle posted its fiscal first-quarter results late Monday. Other cloud competitors — including Amazon, Google-parent Alphabet and Microsoft — also slid.
Apple shares were lower by 1.7 per cent after the unveiling of their new iPhone model - the iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus with 6.1-inch and 6.7-inch displays, respectively, similar to their previous models. These new phones come equipped with a 48-megapixel main camera that offers a 2X telephoto option for photography and 4K video recording. They are powered by the new A16 Bionic chips.
Meanwhile, Adobe shares also dropped about 4 per cent ahead of the company’s earnings results this week.
Albemarle Corporation has received a $90 million grant from the US Department of Defense to bolster domestic mining and lithium production for the nation's battery supply chain.
The funding, allocated through the Office of the Assistant Secretary of Defense for Industrial Base Policy and utilising Defense Production Act authorities, will enable Albemarle to acquire a fleet of mining equipment. This equipment will support the company's efforts to reopen its lithium mine in Kings Mountain, North Carolina, contributing to the domestic production of critical lithium resources for battery manufacturing.
Elsewhere, US crude prices touched the highest level since November of last year as OPEC on Tuesday kept to a robust demand growth forecast this year and next. West Texas Intermediate crude oil futures settled at $88.84 a barrel. That’s up from around $66 a barrel in March.
Energy stocks got a boost. Shares of Chevron and Exxon Mobil were each higher by about 1.9 per cent and 2.9 per cent, respectively.
Much attention is focused on key inflation data due later in the week, with the consumer price index expected Wednesday and the producer price index slated for Thursday. The European Central Bank is also set to announce its latest interest rate decision Thursday.
Turning to US sectors, Energy was the best performer, closing 2.31 per cent higher, after the lift in the price of crude oil. Tech was the worst performer. Futures
The SPI futures are pointing to a 0.3 per cent fallCurrency
One Australian dollar at 7:25 AM was buying 64.24 US cents.Commodities
Gold lost 0.62 per cent. Silver added 0.08 per cent. Copper dropped 0.39 per cent. Oil gained 1.78 per cent.Figures around the globe
European markets closed mixed. London’s FTSE gained 0.41 per cent, Frankfurt fell 0.54 per cent, and Paris closed 0.35 per cent lower.
Turning to Asian markets, Tokyo’s Nikkei gained 0.95 per cent, Hong Kong’s Hang Seng fell 0.39 per cent while China’s Shanghai Composite closed 0.18 per cent lower.
The Australian sharemarket closed 0.20 per cent higher at 7,207.Ex-dividends
