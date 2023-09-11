Hancock Prospecting shakes up lithium with Liontown stake

Liontownshares are set to surge today following confirmation from Gina Rinehart's Hancock Prospecting that it has acquired a substantial stake in Liontown Resources, potentially disrupting the $6.6 billion cash offer from US lithium giant Albemarle.On Monday, Liontown shares closed at $3.01, a slight dip from Friday's closing price of $3.04, which was already above Albemarle's indicative offer.Last week, the shares had traded above the $3 mark as a mysterious buyer, now revealed as Hancock, steadily accumulated Liontown shares.In a statement released by Hancock on Monday evening, the company verified its purchase of a 7.72% stake in Liontown. Liontown is the owner of the Kathleen Valley lithium project in Western Australia, and Hancock explicitly stated its intent to play a pivotal role in the company's future.Hancock indicated that it is now strategically positioned within Liontown and may seek a board position, solidifying its influence in the company.The statement was issued after the close of trading on Monday at 4 pm and confirmed the market's speculations about the buyer's identity.Hancock had initially invested in Liontown, gradually increasing its stake from 4.0% to just under the 5% disclosure threshold.