Afternoon update: ASX currently trading 1.18% lower with all sectors in the red

The S&P/ASX 200 is trading 1.18 per cent lower at 7,171.20.The SPI futures are down 56 points.All sectors are in the red. The sector with the fewest losses is REITs, down 0.43 per cent. The worst-performing sector is Materials, down 2.9 per cent.The best-performing large cap is Liontown Resources, trading 8.3 per cent higher at $3.000.5 It is followed by shares in Boraland Macquarie GroupThe worst-performing large cap is BHP Group, trading 4.97 per cent lower at $4.381. It is followed by shares in Whitehaven Coaland AllkemJapan's Nikkei has lost 0.11 per cent.Hong Kong's Hang Seng has lost 0.97 per cent.China's Shanghai Composite has lost 0.66 per cent.Gold is trading at US$1,943.70 an ounce.Light crude is trading $0.22 lower at US$87.32 a barrel.One Australian dollar is buying 63.73 US cents.