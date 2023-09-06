Major US indexes fall as Fed rate hike fears return

Stocks sold off Wednesday, continuing the sluggish start to September, as concerns mounted that the Federal Reserve may not be done hiking interest rates.The Dow Jones Industrial Average sank 198.78 points, or 0.57 per cent, to end at 34,443.19. The S&P 500 dropped 0.7 per cent to finish at 4,465.48, while the Nasdaq Composite shed 1.06 per cent to close at 13,872.47.Treasury yields jumped, weighing on risk assets again. The yield on the 2-year Treasury note was last up about 6 basis points and trading above the 5 per cent level.Pressured by rates, technology stocks underperformed, with the tech-heavy Nasdaq notching a third straight day of losses. The biggest laggards included Nvidia and Apple, dropping more than 3 per cent each. Along with Apple, Amgen and Boeing fell about 2 per cent each, weighing on the Dow.Wednesday’s rise in Treasury yields coincided with stronger-than-expected economic data that fueled some concern over the likelihood of further hikes. Recent readings on both the services and manufacturing sectors of the US economy show that prices are moving in the wrong direction.The prices component of the ISM services index rose 2.1 percentage points to 58.9 per cent in August, representing the share of companies reporting increases as well a four-month high.Following the services report, the probability that the Federal Reserve will raise interest rates in November increased. As of Wednesday afternoon, traders are pricing in a greater than 40 per cent probability of a hike in November and a 93 per cent chance that the central bank holds rates steady this month, according to the CME Group.Turning to commodities, platinum is set to experience a record supply deficit of over one million ounces in 2023 due to strong demand and flat supply. Global demand for platinum is expected to grow by 27 per cent to 8.2 million ounces in 2023, while supply will remain unchanged at 7.2 million ounces, partly due to electricity shortages in South Africa. The WPIC anticipates continued growth in automotive and industrial consumption, supporting platinum demand in 2024 and beyond.Turning to US sectors, Utilities was the best performer overnight, followed by Energy. All other sectors closed lower. Tech was the worst performer.The SPI futures are pointing to a 0.5 per cent fall.One Australian dollar at 7:25 AM was buying 63.83 US cents.Gold lost 0.43 per cent. Silver dropped 1.55 per cent. Copper fell 1.62 per cent. Oil added 0.98 per cent.European markets closed lower. London’s FTSE fell 0.16 per cent, Frankfurt slipped 0.19 per cent, and Paris closed 0.84 per cent lower.Turning to Asian markets, Tokyo’s Nikkei added 0.62 per cent, Hong Kong’s Hang Seng lost 0.04 per cent while China’s Shanghai Composite closed 0.12 per cent higher.The Australian sharemarket closed 0.78 per cent lower at 7,257.Auswide Bank Ltdis paying 21 cents fully frankedAir New Zealandis paying 5.5453 cents unfrankedAPM Human Servicesis paying 5 cents fully frankedASX Limitedis paying 112.1 cents fully frankedAUB Group Ltdis paying 47 cents fully frankedBHP Group Limitedis paying 125 cents fully frankedBeacon Lighting Grpis paying 4 cents fully frankedContact Energy Ltdis paying 18.9331 cents unfrankedCryosite Limitedis paying 1.5 cents unfrankedEbos Group Ltdis paying 46.771 cents 95.77 per cent frankedEmeco Holdingsis paying 1.25 cents fully frankedFleetwood Ltdis paying 2.1 cents fully frankedG8 Education Limitedis paying 1.5 cents fully frankedGlobe Internationalis paying 5 cents fully frankedHelloworld Travl Ltdis paying 6 cents fully frankedInsignia Financialis paying 9.3 cents unfrankedLaserbond Limitedis paying 0.8 cents fully frankedMichael Hill Intis paying 3.5 cents unfrankedMcMillan Shakespeareis paying 66 cents fully frankedMonadelphous Groupis paying 25 cents fully frankedMonash IVF Group Ltdis paying 2.2 cents fully frankedPerpetual Limitedis paying 65 cents 40 per cent frankedResimac Grp Ltdis paying 4 cents fully frankedReliance Worldwideis paying 7.7481 cents unfrankedSDI Limitedis paying 1.75 cents fully frankedSchaffer Corp. Ltdis paying 45 cents fully frankedShriro Holdings Ltdis paying 6.5 cents fully frankedSmartgrp Corporationis paying 15.5 cents fully frankedSkycity Ent Grp Ltdis paying 5.5473 cents unfrankedSky Networkis paying 8.3179 cents unfrankedSuper Retail Groupis paying 69 cents fully frankedTribeca Globalis paying 5 cents fully frankedThorney Opp Ltdis paying 1.45 cents fully frankedAnsell LtdMagellan Financial Group LtdThe views, opinions or recommendations of the commentators in this presentation are solely those of the author and do not in any way reflect the views, opinions, recommendations, of Sequoia Financial Group Limited ABN 90 091 744 884 and its related bodies corporate (“SEQ”). SEQ makes no representation or warranty with respect to the accuracy, completeness or currency of the content. Any prices published are accurate subject to the time of filming and shouldn’t be relied upon to make a financial decision. Commentators may hold positions in stocks mentioned and companies may pay FNN to produce the content at times. The content is for educational purposes only and does not constitute financial advice. Independent advice should be obtained from an Australian Financial Services Licensee before making investment decisions. To the extent permitted by law, SEQ excludes all liability for any loss or damage arising in any way including by way of negligence.