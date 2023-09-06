Stocks of the Hour: Live Verdure, Besra Gold, Si6 Metals

Live Verdure Ltdhas successfully completed $1.68 million placement to fund NPD, retail growth & partnership opportunities. Proceeds of the raising will also enable the Company to progress partnership discussions and conduct further due diligence on prospective partnership and M&A opportunities. Shares are trading 79.35 per cent higher at 16.5 cents.Besra Goldannounced that follow up drilling confirms Bekajang’s ‘multi-storey’ endowment. In response, Interim Chairman, John Seton, commented: “With unparalleled funding capacity for a junior, we intend to exploit these results with further drilling to identify the source of these exceptional gold grades.” Shares are trading 18.18 per cent higher at 19.5 cents.Si6 Metalsannounced that drilling has commenced at flagship Dibete Copper- Gold Project today. The first hole will test the oxidised zone and into the primary zone. Shares are trading 20 per cent higher at 0.6 cents.