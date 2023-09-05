Afternoon update: Aus shares dip 0.38%, IGO leads gainers, Yancoal Australia leads decliners

The S&P/ASX 200 is trading 0.38 per cent lower at 7,291.30.The SPI futures are down 32 points.The best-performing sector is Health Care, up 0.3 per cent. The worst-performing sector is Utilities, down 1.19 per cent.The best-performing large cap is IGO, trading 2.07 per cent higher at $14.57. It is followed by shares in Lynas Rare Earthsand Auckland International AirportThe worst-performing large cap is Yancoal Australia, trading 8.71 per cent lower at $5.03. It is followed by shares in Northern Star Resourcesand Evolution MiningJapan's Nikkei has lost 0.04 per cent.Hong Kong's Hang Seng has lost 1.52 per cent.China's Shanghai Composite has lost 0.02 per cent.Gold is trading at US$1,962.80 an ounce.Light crude is trading $0.37 higher at US$85.92 a barrel.One Australian dollar is buying 64.59 US cents.