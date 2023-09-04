Sequoia Financial Group (ASX:SEQ) FY23 financial results

Company Presentations

by Finance News Network September 04, 2023 08:00 PM

Sequoia Financial Group Limited (ASX:SEQ) CEO and Managing Director Garry Crole discusses the group's FY23 financial results.

Topics covered include: 
  • FY23 financial highlights
  • FY23 business highlights
  • Group financial snapshot
  • Scalable financial model impacted by 2023 challenges
  • Sum of parts snapshot
  • Direct investments restructured to deliver growth in FY24
  • Equity markets impacted by weaker trading conditions
  • Professional services grows in tough market
  • Licensee services gaining market share
  • Adjusted normalised EBITDA (after non-recurring items)
  • Outlook
  • Track record of generating returns for investors

