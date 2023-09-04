Stocks of the Hour: Liontown Resources, ABx Group, Emyria

Liontown Resourcesannounced that it has received a revised conditional and non-binding indicative proposal from Albemarle Corporation to acquire all of the ordinary shares outstanding in Liontown for $3.00 in cash per share via scheme of arrangement. Albemarle has advised that the Revised Indicative Proposal is its best and final proposal. Shares are trading 10.31 per cent higher at $2.89.Rare earths player, ABx Groupis in a trading halt regarding a proposed capital raising that is material to the Company. The Company anticipates that the trading halt will be lifted on or before 6 September 2023 by provision of an announcement to the ASX with respect to the capital raising. Shares last traded at 9.8 cents.Emyriahas announced that they have secured $2M in firm bids from new and existing sophisticated investors. In conjunction with the Placement, Emyria will initiate a non-renounceable pro rata entitlement offer to raise approximately $3.1 million (before costs) at the same terms. Shares are trading 25 per cent higher at 10 cents.