Stealth confirms record financial performance in FY23

Stealth Global Holdings, a prominent provider of industrial supplies and solutions, has reported exceptional financial results for the fiscal year ending on June 30, 2023. The company, renowned for its diverse range of industrial offerings for workplaces, achieved significant growth and improved financial metrics.The company's latest financial report underscores its robust performance in the market, showcasing its resilience and strategic prowess. Highlights from the report include:Stealth's strong financial performance serves as a testament to its strategic investments over the past three years. With a compound annual growth rate of around 30%+ in revenue and earnings, the company's growth momentum remains positive. The strategic investment in building a stronger and more diversified industrial supply business has positioned Stealth for continued success.Mike Arnold, Group Managing Director & CEO, commented on the results, stating, "Stealth's final audited results for FY2023 confirm another record year for the Company with strong growth in revenue, cash flow generation, reported earnings, and also earnings per share."The company's outlook remains positive, with ongoing demand and improved scale driving its earnings targets. Furthermore, Stealth has announced its intention to declare a maiden dividend to shareholders based on the period ending FY2024, reflecting the company's confidence in its future prospects.Stealth's success can be attributed to its strategic investment in e-commerce, nurturing strong customer relationships, and leveraging the benefits of its acquisition strategy. The company's operational metrics reveal impressive growth across key indicators, including daily sales value, gross profit, and sales value per employee.Looking ahead, Stealth plans to execute its growth strategy in a disciplined manner, targeting further revenue and earnings growth in FY2024. With a commitment to supply chain efficiency, channel expansion, enhanced digital capabilities, and strategic investments, the company is poised for sustained growth and innovation.Investors and stakeholders are invited to a comprehensive briefing and presentation on the FY2023 results, scheduled for September 7, 2023. This event will provide an opportunity to delve deeper into the company's financial achievements and strategic direction.