Stocks of the Hour: Healthia, Prominence Energy, Dreadnought Resources

Company News

by Abbey Phillipps August 31, 2023 11:17 AM


Healthia (ASX:HLA) entered into a Scheme Implementation Deed with Pacific Equity Partners, to acquire 100% of the fully diluted share capital in Healthia for $1.80 per share. In response, Chairman, Dr Glen Richards, said “In the Healthia Board’s view, the all-cash price at a significant premium to Healthia’s recent share price reflects the inherent value of Healthia’s business operations.”Shares are trading 79.49 per cent higher at $1.75.

Prominence Energy (ASX:PRM) has announced that their Big Apple Project in the Gulf of Mexico has total unrisked mean net prospective resources of 1.37 trillion cubic feet (tcf) of gas. In response, Managing Director Alex Parks commented “[This] is a major milestone for the Company and another step towards a potential future farm-out of this prospect.” Shares are trading 11.76 per cent higher at 1.9 cents.

Dreadnought Resources (ASX:DRE) announced that RC drilling has intersected significant visual Ni-Cu massive sulphides at the Mangaroon Project, located in Western Australia. In response Managing Director Dean Tuck commented “the intersection of shallow, high tenor massive sulphides in the first hole of this program is truly exciting and a great way to set the tone for the remainder of 2023.” Shares are trading 43.9 per cent higher at 5.9 cents.

