The S&P 500 advanced Wednesday for a four-day winning streak, as investors assess new US economic data.The broad-market index climbed 0.38 per cent, surpassing the 4,500 level, to close at 4,514.87. The Dow Jones Industrial Average added 37.57 points or 0.11 per cent, to finish the session at 34,890.24. The tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite advanced 0.54 per cent to 14,019.31. The S&P’s four-day gain helped the index trim month-to-date losses to roughly 1.6 per cent.Shares of Apple climbed almost 2 per cent, a day after the company sent out invites for a Sept. 12 launch event where the iPhone 15 is expected to be unveiled. Reports are that the company is testing the use of 3D printers to produce the steel chassis used by some of its upcoming smartwatches, Bloomberg reported.Wednesday’s moves come as traders pore over disappointing payrolls data. ADP said private employers added 177,000 jobs in August. That’s well below a revised July number of 371,000. It also missed a Dow Jones estimate of 200,000.Meanwhile, annual gross domestic product growth was downwardly revised on Wednesday to 2.1 per cent from the previous 2.4 per cent forecast.This is the second day investors have appeared to treat weaker-than-expected economic data as good news for stocks.On Tuesday, the major US stock benchmarks rallied following the release of disappointing consumer confidence figures and a bigger-than-forecast drop in US job openings for July. This sparked hope among traders that the Federal Reserve could lighten its policy stance sometime soon.Turning to commodities, hedge funds are engaging in short selling renewable energy stocks, expecting that climate stimulus will lead to inflation and higher interest rates. This could strain debt-dependent green companies sensitive to interest rate changes and commodity costs. CEO of Geneva-based Anaconda Invest highlights the risk these companies face due to their reliance on project financing.Vale's VP of Iron Ore Solutions, Marcello Spinelli, remains cautiously optimistic about China's steel demand, suggesting that it's not as bleak as certain indicators imply. Despite uncertainties around stimulus measures, Vale, reliant on Chinese sales, is diversifying its base metals unit while maintaining a positive outlook on the world's largest iron ore consumer.The DEA is looking at whether to reclassify marijuana into a less hazardous category, and cannabis stocks are soaring. The US Department of Health and Human Services wrote to the DEA asking for cannabis to be classified as a Schedule III drug, as opposed to its current Schedule I. Schedule I includes substances such as Ecstasy and heroin. Substances in Schedule III include Tylenol with Codeine.Turning to US sectors now, Health and Utilities were the only sectors that closed lower. Technology was the best performer.The SPI futures are pointing to a 0.1 per cent gain.One Australian dollar at 7:25 AM was buying 64.77 US cents.Gold gained 0.40 per cent. Silver fell 0.14 per cent. Copper added 0.13 per cent. Oil gained 0.58 per cent.European markets closed mixed. London’s FTSE added 0.12 per cent, Frankfurt fell 0.24 per cent, and Paris closed 0.12 per cent lower.Turning to Asian markets, Tokyo’s Nikkei added 0.33 per cent, Hong Kong’s Hang Seng closed flat while China’s Shanghai Composite closed 0.04 per cent higher.The Australian sharemarket closed 1.21 per cent higher at 7,298.Arn Mediais paying 3.5 cents fully frankedAshley Services Grpis paying 3 cents fully frankedCarlton Investmentsis paying 60 cents fully frankedDalrymple Bayis paying 5.025 cents 38.54 per cent frankedEumundi Group Ltdis paying 3.5 cents fully frankedGryphon Capitalis paying 1.48 cents unfrankedIntegral Diagnosticsis paying 3.5 cents fully frankedJumbo Interactiveis paying 20 cents fully frankedMetrics Incomeis paying 1.86 cents unfrankedMetrics Masteris paying 1.69 cents unfrankedProbiotec Limitedis paying 3.5 cents fully frankedPengana Int Equ Ltdis paying 1.35 cents fully frankedPeoplein Limitedis paying 7 cents fully frankedPlatinum Assetis paying 7 cents fully frankedREA Groupis paying 83 cents fully frankedReckon Limitedis paying 2.5 cents fully frankedSG Fleet Group Ltdis paying 7.271 cents fully frankedShape Aust Corp Ltdis paying 6.5 cents fully frankedTABCORP Holdings Ltdis paying 1 cents fully frankedTeaminvest Privateis paying 0.3 cents fully frankedTreasury Wine Estateis paying 17 cents fully frankedWoodside Energyis paying 125 cents fully frankedWhitehaven Coalis paying 42 cents fully frankedWoolworths Group Ltdis paying 58 cents fully frankedAbacus Group ABG)Carindale Property Trust (ASX:SCDP)Charter Hall Group (ASX:SCHC)Charter Hall Retail REIT (ASX:SCQR)Elanor Commercial Property Fund (ASX:SECF)Elanor Investors Group (ASX:SENN)FAR Ltd (ASX:SFAR)FSA Group Ltd (ASX:SFSA)GDI Property Group (ASX:SGDI)GPT Group (ASX:SGPT)Growthpoint Properties Australia (ASX:SGOZ)Kelly Partners Group Holdings Ltd (ASX:SKPG)Liberty Financial Group Ltd (ASX:SLFG)Mirvac Group (ASX:SMGR)Region Group (ASX:SRGN)Scentre Group (ASX:SSCG)Stockland Corp LtdThe views, opinions or recommendations of the commentators in this presentation are solely those of the author and do not in any way reflect the views, opinions, recommendations, of Sequoia Financial Group Limited ABN 90 091 744 884 and its related bodies corporate (“SEQ”). SEQ makes no representation or warranty with respect to the accuracy, completeness or currency of the content. Any prices published are accurate subject to the time of filming and shouldn’t be relied upon to make a financial decision. Commentators may hold positions in stocks mentioned and companies may pay FNN to produce the content at times. The content is for educational purposes only and does not constitute financial advice. Independent advice should be obtained from an Australian Financial Services Licensee before making investment decisions. To the extent permitted by law, SEQ excludes all liability for any loss or damage arising in any way including by way of negligence.