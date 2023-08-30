Linius Technologies (ASX:LNU) - Due Diligence Webinar, August 2023

James Brennan - CEO - Linius Technologiesallows audiences to choose the exact video moments they wish to see and instantly create personalised video compilations. Every sports moment has a fan. Every teaching and learning moment has a student. And every business meeting has moments that matter. Linius elevates the educational, information, and entertainment value of the world’s video through hyper-personalisation, delivering the most relevant and granular content to each viewer. It’s all made possible with our patented Video Virtualization Engine.