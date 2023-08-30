Stocks of the Hour: Arrow Minerals, Tamboran Resources, Dreadnought Resources

Arrow Mineralssecures rights to earn a 100% interest in the Simandou North Iron Project through a staged earn-in. In response, Managing Director, Hugh Bresser comments, “[This] enables us to advance our exploration activities and development plans with security and confidence.” Shares are trading 20 per cent higher at 0.3 cents.Tamboran Resourcesannounced that they have intersected 90-metres of high quality Mid Velkerri B Shale in their Beetaloo Basin asset. In response, Managing Director and CEO, Joel Riddle, said: “Initial data supports our view that the deeper areas in the Beetaloo Basin contain some of the thickest and highest quality B Shale intersected to date in the Beetaloo Basin.” Shares are trading flat at 14 cents.Dreadnought Resourcesannounced that RC drilling has commenced at the Mangaroon Project, in Western Australia. Drilling is expected to take 1-2 weeks to complete with assay and down hole EM results expected in October 2023. Shares are on trading halt and last traded at 4.1 cents.