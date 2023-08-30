ASX up 0.87% as US labour market cools

Currently, the S&P/ASX 200 is 0.87 per cent higher at 7,273.10, supported by gains overseas after data showed the US labour market is cooling.The SPI futures are pointing to a rise of 71 points.The best-performing sector is Industrials, up 1.52 per cent. The worst-performing sector is Consumer Discretionary, down 0.65 per cent.The best-performing large cap is Brambles, trading 5.94 per cent higher at $14.99. It is followed by shares in Fortescue Metals Groupand Fisher & Paykel Healthcare CorporationThe worst-performing large cap is Boral, trading 5.86 per cent lower at $4.735. It is followed by shares in WiseTech Globaland IDP EducationArrow Mineralssecures rights to earn a 100% interest in the Simandou North Iron Project through a staged earn-in. In response, Managing Director, Hugh Bresser comments, “[This] enables us to advance our exploration activities and development plans with security and confidence.” Shares are trading 20 per cent higher at 0.3 cents.Tamboran Resourcesannounced that they have intersected 90-metres of high quality Mid Velkerri B Shale in their Beetaloo Basin asset. In response, Managing Director and CEO, Joel Riddle, said: “Initial data supports our view that the deeper areas in the Beetaloo Basin contain some of the thickest and highest quality B Shale intersected to date in the Beetaloo Basin.” Shares are trading flat at 14 cents.Dreadnought Resourcesannounced that RC drilling has commenced at the Mangaroon Project, in Western Australia. Drilling is expected to take 1-2 weeks to complete with assay and down hole EM results expected in October 2023. Shares are on trading halt and last traded at 4.1 cents.Gold is trading at US$1964.00 an ounce.Iron ore is 0.1 per cent higher at US$114.05 a tonne.Iron ore futures are pointing to a 0.79 per cent rise.One Australian dollar is buying 64.72 US cents.