Chilwa Minerals: Multi-commodity project in Malawi with pathway to development

Chilwa Minerals (ASX: CHW) is advancing the Lake Chilwa project in southern Malawi, a multi-commodity resource containing heavy mineral sands, rare earth elements and niobium. Trim Capital has initiated coverage with a valuation of A$1.53 per share based on an EV/resource multiple applied to a 113Mt resource, benchmarked against peer companies.



The project is in late-stage exploration, with mineral sands expected to be the initial focus and key milestones including feasibility studies ahead of a targeted decision to mine around 2028. A partnership with Mota-Engil, a 30% shareholder and project partner, supports execution through access to equipment, infrastructure and operational capability.

