ASX Drops Amid Middle East Tensions

The Australian share market experienced a downturn, falling 1.3 per cent as tensions in the Middle East escalated and oil prices spiked. The Australian dollar also hit a two-month low. BlueScope announced its new Australian boss, while Woodside Energy resumed loading LNG cargoes. These market movements occurred amidst broader geopolitical concerns, including reports that Donald Trump is considering seizing Iranian oil, similar to actions taken in Venezuela.

In company news, Webjet is parting ways with its CEO, Katrina Barry, after just two years. Webjet is an online travel agent that has seen its market value erode since its de-merger from the hotel aggregator business Web Travel Group. Potential suitors have reportedly been circling the company. Meanwhile, DXC Technology, a company that services networks, IT systems, and cybersecurity for major banks like CBA, Westpac, and ANZ, is facing industrial action. Up to 200 staff are planning stoppages across the country starting tomorrow.

Elsewhere, in Victoria’s property market, real estate professionals are highlighting investment opportunities in areas ranging from Footscray terraces to units in coastal Port Phillip. On the international front, concerns are growing over Iran’s military capabilities following a precision strike on a US battlefield nerve centre. Discussions are also intensifying among governments about the potential need for nuclear weapons in the face of rising global tensions.