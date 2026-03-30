Xenitra (ASX:XEN) Announces $30 Million Strategic Partnership with Danone and Rockcheck Group

Xenitra Limited (ASX:XEN), a company specialising in fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG), nutraceuticals and OTC medicine products sold through established distribution channels, has announced a significant expansion of its strategic partnership with the Rockcheck Group. Xenitra specialises in fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG), nutraceuticals and OTC medicine products that are sold through established distribution channels spanning business-to-business (B2B) trading, retail distribution and all major e-commerce platforms in the Greater China market. The agreements aim to significantly expand and formalise the existing collaboration with Rockcheck.

The first agreement targets sales of Danone products to Rockcheck, projecting approximately $30 million AUD (140 million RMB) in revenue over a one-year period, from May 1, 2026, to April 30, 2027. Xenitra has been successfully working with Rockcheck since 2023, with sales exceeding $10 million AUD in FY26 to date. An option exists to extend the agreement for a further three years, contingent upon successful completion of the initial quarter’s sales. Furthermore, additional product lines may be added to the partnership agreement in the future.

The second agreement establishes Xenitra’s Australian trading subsidiary as an authorised supplier to Rockcheck. This framework agreement enables Xenitra’s brand partners to have their products procured directly in Australia for B2B sales into the Rockcheck Group companies in China, in addition to sales through Xenitra’s established e-commerce network. According to Chairman Dr Anthony Noble, expanding the relationship with Rockcheck is a foundational step in Xenitra’s multichannel strategy in the China market. He added that the Danone range’s leading position in the infant formula market gives confidence that the sales targets will be met or exceeded.