Ainsworth Game Technology Faces Second Takeover Bid

Ainsworth Game Technology Ltd (ASX:AGI), a company that designs, develops, and distributes gaming machines and associated technology, is the target of a second off-market takeover bid by Kjerulf David Hastings Ainsworth. Mr. Ainsworth is seeking to acquire 5.5% of the company’s fully paid ordinary shares. Herbert Smith Freehills Kramer, acting on behalf of Mr. Ainsworth, announced the release of the First Supplementary Bidder’s Statement to the ASX on March 30, 2026.

The First Supplementary Bidder’s Statement, dated March 30, 2026, supplements Mr. Ainsworth’s original bidder’s statement dated March 12, 2026. The offer, priced at $1.30 per share, is now open for acceptance and will remain open until 7:00 PM (Sydney time) on April 27, 2026, unless extended or withdrawn. The document has been lodged with the Australian Securities and Investments Commission (ASIC) and served to AGI.

ASIC has granted Mr. Ainsworth relief under section 655A(1) of the Corporations Act, allowing him to disclose his relevant interest and voting power in AGI as of March 27, 2026, rather than the original offer date. As of March 27, 2026, Mr. Ainsworth’s voting power in AGI was 8.24%, and he held a relevant interest in 27,748,217 shares.

The supplementary statement also details on-market purchases of AGI shares made by Mr. Ainsworth in the four months leading up to March 27, 2026, with prices ranging from $1.04 to $1.20 per share. Kjerulf David Hastings Ainsworth approved and signed the First Supplementary Bidder’s Statement.