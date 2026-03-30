Lode Resources Ltd (ASX: LDR), an ASX-listed explorer focused on the New England Fold Belt and the Montezuma Silver & Antimony Project, has announced the identification of a fourth high-grade silver-antimony prospect at the Blocks East prospect in Tasmania. The prospect is part of the recently acquired Greater Montezuma Project (EL2/2020) and is located 2.4 km north of the Montezuma project and 2.5 km west of the Hercules mine.

Initial reconnaissance sampling from historical waste dumps at Blocks East has returned exceptionally high grades, including up to 5,650 g/t silver and 8.04% antimony. Other notable assays include 5,120 g/t Ag, 7.73% Sb and 4,070 g/t Ag, 4.40% Sb. Historical workings and anomalous soils extend over 400 metres of strike, indicating potential scale and continuity of the mineralised system.

Lode Resources Managing Director Keith Mayes commented that the discovery reflects continued exploration success across the Company’s Tasmanian portfolio and highlights the prospectivity of the West Coast region. He noted the proximity of Blocks East to the Montezuma and Fahlore prospects, which share similar mineralogy and high grades, indicating potential for multiple mineralised systems within a consolidated area. Drilling approvals have been submitted to Mineral Resources Tasmania to progress Blocks East within the company’s pipeline of drill ready targets.

Lode has expanded its Tasmanian exploration footprint by 155 km2 to 250 km2 through the addition of EL2/2020 and EL6/2025, consolidating a strategic landholding in a globally recognised mineral province. Active drilling programs are underway at the Montezuma Silver & Antimony Project and at Uralla Gold Project in NSW, providing near-term exploration catalysts across the Lode portfolio.