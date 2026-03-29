Variscan Mines Announces Management and Board Changes

Variscan Mines Limited (ASX:VAR), a company focused on the exploration and development of zinc projects, has announced changes to its executive management and Board. Stewart Dickson has resigned from his position as Managing Director and CEO, effective immediately. Non-executive director and major shareholder, Tom Kent, will transition to the role of executive director, also effective from March 30, 2026. Terms of Kent’s new role are yet to be confirmed.

The company noted that the recent publication of the San Jose Mine Restart Study, announced on March 25, 2026, marks a pivotal moment for Variscan. The study outlines a viable and economically attractive ‘starter operation’ with an estimated 11-year mine life. Variscan believes that the next stage of development will require a different set of management and technical skills.

While stepping down from the Board immediately, Dickson will remain with the company as Acting CEO for up to six months, commencing April 1, 2026. During this period, he will facilitate a smooth transition of management and leadership. The board expressed gratitude to Dickson for his nine years of service, during which he led the restructuring of Variscan’s mineral asset portfolio, including the acquisition of the Spanish zinc projects, and oversaw the exploration and development of the Novales-Udias Project.

The Board has initiated an executive search to identify a new CEO to guide the Company through its next phase of growth. Further updates will be provided to the market as the search progresses, according to Chairman Tony Wehby.